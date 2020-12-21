Share:

MULTAN - District administration launched operation and retrieved over three kanals state land from land grabbers near Shah Shamas shrine here on Sunday.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed while heavy police contingent and civil defence force participated.

The Auqaf department’s three kanals and three marla land was retrieved and boundary wall was constructed where the land grabbers occupied again by putting lock. The district administration teams got the land occupation to Auqaf department again.

11 non-custom paid vehicles, seized

Custom Enforcement and Compliance Department recovered non-custom paid 11 vehicles and other valuables worth Rs 243.5 millions during first two weeks of December.

According to official sources, following instruction from Custom Collector Multan Muneeza Majeed, Assistant Collector Umar Sajjad, Inspector Shah Nawaz and other officials set up pickets at different areas including Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Sadiqabad, and Faisalabad. They recovered 11 precious vehicles, cloths, tyres, dry fruits, vehicle parts and cigarettes etc. Muneeza Majeed directed for a strict action against the smugglers, said official sources.

Police told to increase security around churches

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations (SSP) Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that best security arrangements were being ensured at worship places of the city especially the churches to prevent any untoward incident.

During this visit of different churches of the city here on Sunday, SSP Operations said that police striving hard to provide sense of security to the minorities by ensuring best security arrangement at their worship places. He said that keeping in view the upcoming event of Christmas, police making foolproof security arrangements at churches adding that senior police officials were conducting visit of churches on daily basis to check security arrangements. Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider directed police officials to perform duties at churches in alert position and warned them that no negligence would be tolerated. He said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the police department and all possible measures were being taken for this purpose.