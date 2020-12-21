Share:

ISLAMABAD - She never fails to command attention whenever she steps out. And Dua Lipa again showcased her bold sense of style as she rocked a striped pink and black jumper while taking a stroll in New York City recently.The singer, 25, appeared to be in good spirits as she covered up her toned frame in a pair of baggy jeans which hung off her waist and flashed a glimpse at her midriff.Dua cut a fashionable figure in her comfortable ensemble, which she paired with a small black shoulder bag with a leather strap and some brown boots.She wore her dark locks down and styled into gentle curls, pushing one side of her tresses behind an ear while the rest were pinned under her colorful scarf.Not forgetting her makeup, the beauty added a touch of glittering gold eyeshadow and covered the rest of her visage with a black face mask.The beauty has been making the most of her time in NYC and has been spotted on several strolls as well as posing in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.