ISLAMABAD - Ed Sheeran has hinted he’ll be returning to music ‘very soon’ following his ‘extended break’ from the industry.The musician, 29 - who became a father for the first time in August when he welcomed his daughter Lyra Antarctic with wife Cherry Seaborn - announced he’d be stepping back from performing last year, in order to prioritize his family life. Sending fans wild, the artist responded to speculation he’s set to make a comeback on social media earlier this week as he wrote: ‘All very valid questions, but you’ll know at least one answer soon.’ A fan account shared their theories about the singer’s next album as they wrote: ‘Okay so here are my thoughts about subtract and Ed coming back:One big question is whether Ed’s 18 month break started at the end of the divide tour or when he posted the note.’