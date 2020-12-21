Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has sought suggestions from stakeholders and general public for open consultation to introduce Pakistan’s first ever National Education Policy 2021.

The Federal Education Ministry was formulating the National Education Policy under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with an aim to bring uniformity among the nation.

Sources told APP on Saturday that the Education Ministry has started consultation with all stakeholders to complete the process.

The general public has also been encouraged to be part of new policy and send their suggestions to the education ministry, they said.

The Ministry has started open consultation for everyone’s suggestion which would count for national harmony and inclusive future.

The Ministry has asked the citizens and stakeholders to be part of this historic process and send their suggestions at pakistaneducationpolicy2021@gmail.com, they said.

First time ever, every Pakistani has been made policymaker of Pakistan.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood while talking about the initiative tweeted, “While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, a formal education policy for the country is necessary.

So on my direction, a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”