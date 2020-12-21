Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a 12-point agenda including the appointment of Director General National Institute of Oceanography in its next meeting schedule to be held tomorrow. According to the agenda, the cabinet will discuss presentation by Economic Affairs Division on details of foreign funds other than the loans, and their utilization, presentation by Chairman CDA on encroachments on Margalla Road, Islamabad, extension in applications of the Pakistan Essential Services Act, 1952 to all classes of employment under Utility Stores Corporation, amendment in CDA Ordinance, 1960, appointment of Managing Director STEDEC, appointment of Director General National Institute of Oceanography Karachi and approval of results of the 6th population and Housing Census, 2017. The federal cabinet will also discuss reconstitution of Board of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), re-constitution of BOI Board, permission of import Turbine Fuel Aviation High Flash (JP-5), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's annual report 2019-20 and state of industry report, 2020 and ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.