KARACHI - Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that after the 18th amendment, the federal government does not want to give the shares and assets to the provinces in the labour department and that is why they have done so illegally and unconstitutionally. EOBI and Workers Welfare Funds have been seized. The CCI is, of course, a constitutional body, but it does not have the power to overturn any provincial assembly law or reject a High Court decision. If a province does not legislate in its assembly after the 18th amendment, it cannot be punished by the legislative provinces. The federation does not feed the provinces but the provinces feed the federation and these incompetent rulers have not come to know about this even after two and a half years. There is no substitute for educating children in classrooms. However, we have continued our efforts to educate children with the help of online classes, Microsoft, TV channels and FM radio. If they succeed, it will be in the children’s interest. The PPP will not leave the field empty for the PTI in the by-elections while the resignations have been decided in the meeting of the top leadership of the PDM and they will decide the future course of action.