ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his meetings with the Emirati leadership inter alia raised the issues perta ining to visa restrictions on Pakistan nationals as well as the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE.

Responding to a media query in this regard, Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the Foreign Minister while appreciating the contributions made by the Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE assured that the visa restrictions were temporary in nature and were imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spokesperson also referred to the Statement made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the UAE's appreciation of the 1.5 million strong Pakistani community and their active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country.