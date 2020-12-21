Share:

Peshawar - While there have been speculations about possible removal of KP Governor Shah Farman, the governor told The Nation that he would remain in the office.

There have been reports circulating on social media from time to time about possible change in the Governor House in Peshawar. Recently, a report declared that Lt Gen (Retd) Ali Quli Khan might replace Shah Farman as governor.

Official circles speaking to The Nation were also divided over the issue. An official said that there had been reports about change of the KP governor for the last several months.

“A retired general might replace Shah Farman, but I think Ali Quli Khan is very senior, even senior than Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf, and it does not seem likely that he will replace Shah Farman,” he added.

Another official from the provincial bureaucracy said that Ali Quli Khan would likely to join the Senate, instead of the KP governor office.

Ali Quli Khan, hailing from a military family, had been praised by former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto when he exposed the 1995 coup attempt by Maj Gen Zahirul Islam Abbasi.

In the government of Nawaz Sharif, Quli Khan was ignored as the then PM Nawaz Sharif appointed Gen Musharraf, who was a junior to Ali Quli Khan then. Ali Quli Khan’s father had faced a similar fate when Gen Ayub had appointed Gen Musa as chief of army staff. Gen Quli Khan had also opposed the Kargil War and too retirement in 1999. In 2012, Gen Quli ventured into politics and joined the PTI.

Some circles even predict that in case Shah Farman decides to contest the elections, he will definitely leave the Governor House.

A spokesman for the KP Governor also rejected the report about replacement of Shah Farman as governor.

On the other hand, to the query about his possible leaving the charge, Governor Shah Farman told this correspondent: “Not at all.”

He said he would stay in the office.

About elections, he said that there was much time left for the elections that were quite far away and he would later decide about it when election would come near.