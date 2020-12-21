Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has offered a six-month research fellowship abroad to full-time PhD scholars, enrolled in the higher educational institutions of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The fellowship has been awarded under HEC’s International Research Support Initiative Programme (IRSIP). The purpose of this programme was to enhance research capabilities of PhD scholars, and also develop linkages between Pakistani and foreign institutions.

The fellowships would be awarded on quarterly basis after thorough evaluation of applications.HEC, the sources told, encouraged applicants to apply as soon as they fulfil basic criteria. Students could visit http://hec.gov.pk/site/IRSIP for further information, they added.

