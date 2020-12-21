Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hugh Jackman has given away a whopping $1.2million dollars to the staff at boot retailer R.M. Williams, according to a new report. The actor, 51, who until recently owned a five percent share in the Australian footwear and clothing company, gave a cash gift to 900 employees in the business. Staffers at the Adelaide-based company went home with a $1300 Christmas bonus from an ‘anonymous shareholder’. Hugh, who sold his stake in the company in October, is that anonymous donor. The reports say that R.M. Williams would not confirm the identity of the shareholder, but did say that ‘a former R.M. Williams shareholder has provided staff with a cash gift.The Hollywood star wore nothing but a pair of short black boots as he starred in the label’s new TV campaign.