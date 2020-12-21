Share:

Divorce is a major social issue in the world. In Pakistan, the ratio of divorce is also increasing day by day. This is an alarming issue.

Financial issues like unemployment or low income, teenage marriages, trust issues, joint family system and decreasing religious value education are some of the reasons for divorce.

Divorce is not just the end of the relationship; it affects the couple, their children, their families and society too. Children may feel the effects of divorce. Divorce can leave children to feelings of loss, anger, stress, confusion and anxiety. Divorce affects children’s future also.

It is for all of us to know that divorce is not a part of the game. Divorce is permitted by Allah Almighty only in unavoidable condition, hence it is still the most dislike act near to Him. Islam asks to avoid it as much as possible.

Increasing divorce rates in Pakistan is an alarming issue that needs to be solved. There have been solutions to solve the problem of divorce in marriage, such as early education about the importance of marriage in Islam, premarital counselling. Couples should try to compromise in every situation and make effort to improve their marriage by trying to understand each other. Divorce is not only a solution.

SEEMAB AKHTAR,

Islamabad.