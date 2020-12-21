Share:

El Al Israel Airlines will perform its first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat, Morocco's capital, on Tuesday, the flag carrier said in a statement.

"EL AL Israel Airlines was selected to complete the first historic flight from Israel to the capital of Morocco, Rabat, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020," the statement says, adding that a joint US-Israeli delegation will be on board the plane.

Earlier this month, El Al announced that it was preparing to launch direct flights to Morocco after receiving the necessary authorization in light of the normalization of relations between the countries.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump announced at the beginning of December that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco. The deal entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, as well as US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.