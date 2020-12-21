Share:

The highest positivity ratio of coronavirus in Pakistan has been recorded in Karachi at 13.01 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

As per details, Karachi was followed by Lahore 9.49 percent and Mirpur 8.47 percent.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 8.25 percent, Balochistan 4.78 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.22 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.58 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 6.41 percent, Punjab 3.40 percent and Sindh had 7.91 percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 62 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 458,968. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,392.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,792 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Till now 204,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 131,933 in Punjab 55,183 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,257 in Islamabad, 17,926 in Balochistan, 8,002 in Azad Kashmir and 4,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.