ABBOTTABAD - Keeping in view the increasing demand for Sui gas and low pressure faced by the domestic consumers, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has suspended gas supply to CNG stations of KP for four days.

According to the details, like other parts of the province all CNG stations would remain closed from till Wednesday (December) to cater to the needs of domestic consumers of Sui gas.

Usually on the advent of the winter season SNGPL issues a Sui gas management plan for Hazara division CNG stations to provide an adequate and uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic consumer.

According to the previous load management schedule notified by the SNGPL Hazara region, the CNG filling stations were remained closed from 6am to 9am in the morning and 6pm to 8pm in the evening.