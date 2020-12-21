Share:

Karachi - The University of Karachi on Sunday issued the test based admission list of the bachelor and master programmes (morning), Pharm-D (morning and evening) programme and visual studies for the academic year 2021. Candidates are directed to check the admission list on the web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk). They are advised to avoid visiting the campus as the University of Karachi has uploaded all relevant information and guidelines on the web portal. The KU would announce the fee submission procedure on January 04, 2021 while fee of the candidates, whose names have appeared in the admission list 2021, would be collected from January 06 till 15, 2021. Meanwhile, those candidates, who are not satisfied with the announced list, have option to submit a claim form from January 06 to 08, 2021. They must view the minimum closing percentages and minimum test scores announced by the University of Karachi before submitting their claim forms on the web portal.