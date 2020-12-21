Share:

Peshawar - Police raided at a liquor factory and seized huge cache of liquor in the jurisdiction of Phandu here on Sunday, police spokesman said. Acting on a tip off regarding presence of anti-social activities in Shaheedabad area, SP City Iman Khan constituted a police team led by DSP Gulbahar to arrest the culprits.

Police raided a house and arrested four alleged liquor sellers identified as Jalal, Yasir, Abdul Qadir and Shaukat after recovering 525 bottles of liquor and raw material being used for preparation of alcohol.

The accused used to acquire a house on rent and were involved in malpractice of manufacturing local liquor at large scale. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.