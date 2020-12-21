Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold cultural programmes to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam in befitting manner on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary. Launching ceremony of “Quaid’s Vintage Car” will be held in Pakistan Monument Museum on December 24 by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood. Moreover, Lok Virsa has scheduled various events including photographic exhibition to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, Executive Director Talhan Ali Khan Khushvaha said while talking to APP.

He said that the main events will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of founder of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

ED said that these events would be arranged to educate the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

He said that special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

Exhibition of books will also be held including display of national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid’s life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who will sing patriotic songs while a group of traditional drummers would also mesmerise audience with their performance, he stated.