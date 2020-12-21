Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints clinched the Foodpanda presents Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship trophy after defeating Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh Polo by 9-7 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Marcos Panelo emerged as the most valuable player of the tournament and the best player of the final with a classic contribution of five goals while his teammates Farooq Amin Sufi and Bilal Haye also played superb polo and converted three and one goal respectively. The losing side also played well and put their best efforts in the final as Mannuel Carranza smashed in splendid six goals while Sufi Muhammad Amir struck one goal but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.

Meanwhile, Barry’s won the third/fourth position match after routing Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a score of 7-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the top scorer from the winning side with a contribution of four goals while Leena Barry converted two goals and Ernesto Trotz one goal. Tom Brodie struck all the three goals from the losing side.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar graced the final as chief guest. At the concluding ceremony, chief guest Ch Sarwar, along with Hamadan Holdings CEO Kamal Nasir and Commercial Director Foodpanda Muntaqa Peracha, distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Farooq Amin Sufi’s Cueva received the best pony of the tournament award.

Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, polo player and their families and a good number of polo enthusiasts.