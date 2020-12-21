Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts during the next 24 hours.

As per details shared by Met Office, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts during next 24 hours. However, rain (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. While, frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

According to sources, the cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, whereas very cold in north Balochistan, northern areas, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours. Leh - the largest town of Ladakh, Kashmir was reported as the coldest city in the country with - 15°C temperature.