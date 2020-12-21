Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is a challenging task but NAB is determined to root out corruption by putting double efforts.

The Chairman NAB said that the national watchdog’s faith is corruption free Pakistan and has chalked out anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement which has started yielding excellent results, says a press release issued by the NAB spokesman here yesterday.

He said NAB is an apex national anti-corruption organization which has no affiliation with any party, group or individual. NAB’s only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan. He said NAB will continue to work transparently, fairly, professionally and independently on the basis of solid evidence against the accused persons as per law.

As per a report of the Gillani and Gallop survey, 59 per cent people have shown confidence on NAB. He said that Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to the NAB’s efforts.

He said the World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan have appreciated NAB’s efforts against corruption. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts.

He said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which is a pride for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts.

NAB is the only organization in the world to which China has signed an MoU to oversee CEPC projects in Pakistan.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has introduced a Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

NAB has established its own forensic science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which is helping in improving the quality of investigations. NAB has received more complaints 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018 which shows that people have shown trust upon the national watchdog.

He further said NAB has established more 50,000 character building societies in universities and colleges in collaboration with HEC in order to aware students about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age besides establishing prevention committees in order to identify and to plug loopholes.

The Chairman NAB directed all regional bureaus of NAB to utilize all available resources to nab corrupt and arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they could be brought to justice as per law and to recover looted money and deposit in national exchequer which is our national duty.