ISLAMABAD - National Book Foundation (NBF) will hold a seminar titled “The formation of Pakistan and promotion of national harmony” today (Monday).

In collaboration with Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and CPAD, the seminar was an effort to highlight the formation of narrative in Pakistan and promotion of national harmony and national interest, an official said.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood will be the chief guest on occasion.

Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Qaiser Alam will preside over the session.

The official said that eminent writers and scholars will participate including Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Huq, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Dr Waseema Shehzad, Prof Idrees, Dr Humaira Ishfaq and Hafeez Khan.