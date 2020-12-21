Share:

ISLAMABAD - Global Citizen recognized individuals making ‘extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable’ during a virtual award ceremony recently. Hosted by John Legend, the hour-long event aired on NBC and featured a slew of star-studded performances and appearances by the likes of Gwen Stefani, Oprah Winfrey, and more. Winfrey, 66, had the honor of presenting the Citizen Of The Year prize to attorney Bryan Stevenson for his incredible work with the Equal Justice Initiative and for his dedication to public education on the history of racial discrimination. Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative in 1989, which works to ‘end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.’

‘We will never prevail in changing the world if we only do things that are comfortable & convenient,’ said Oprah, who marveled at Stevenson’s dedication to creating a more equitable world.Winfrey delivered her heartfelt speech before a desk, while donning lavender toned sweater and a pair of glasses.