The Internet or the World Wide Web (www) became a globally popularised system during the 1990s. Companies gradually began launching such software that facilitated communication, desktop publishing, and other online activities. Software including word processors, image and video editing, website development, employee resource planning among a plethora of others were developed.

Until the advent of Wi-Fi, consumers used the dial-up internet (using the landline telephone) to surf the Internet. The telephone, however, became the foundation for the dawn of the Internet. Interestingly, when the telephone was first launched in 1876, it took 75 years for it to reach 50 million users. However, in contrast, the Internet reached 50 million users in four years since its launch in 1989. Instagram took nearly nineteen months to touch this milestone. YouTube and Twitter were even swifter. While YouTube took 10 months to reach 50 million users, it took Twitter to follow suit in nine months.

We are indeed living in the digital age. The era where the Internet-of-Things has certainly overtaken our lives. This has created a connection between the real, physical world with the online, virtual world. We communicate through emails, share voice notes, and talk via video calls. We use desktop publishing software to write reports, documents, and articles. Artists and designers use special software to develop creatives and visuals. The freelance community of the world is working completely online with no physical footprint except for those who decided to create a physical office.

Although we are attuned to digital technology and smartphone applications, it is the millennials (Born: 1981-1996) and Generation Z (Born: 1997-2012) that are continuously connected with social media. They keep themselves updated with modern technology. Since they are well-informed about the recent happenings in the domain of tech and science, they know how to adapt to lifestyle changes. A major change we all faced was to work-from-home during the lockdown that was implemented earlier this year because of COVID-19. The millennial generation had no problem working and studying from home for they had been using gadgets before the lockdown. The challenge was for the adults (Baby Boomers: Born 1946-1964) and (Generation X: Born 1965-1980) to accept this change. All work and education-related activities shifted online. Professionals began holding virtual meetings while faculty members at educational institutes began taking classes online either by connecting through video calls or uploading their lectures on YouTube. It was a time when Zoom became the talk of the town. Everyone was using it on their laptops, desktops, and smartphones. Whether it was a group meeting or a one-on-one conversation, Zoom was the software application that eased communication during the lockdown. Interestingly, during May-July 202, Zoom’s revenues increased 355 percent to $663.5 million. While the profits augmented to $186 million, the customer base as compared to 2019 increased by 458 percent. It was reported on (blog.zoom.us) that “In March this year, we (Zoom) reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid.”

Imagine living in a lockdown without the Internet? It would have been a monotonous, boring life. With no one to physically talk to, we would have entered into a perpetual state of depression. The digital age, although may have confined us to a physical location—even before the lockdown—it certainly facilitated our learning process. By watching videos and reading content, we consumed information to broaden our learning base. The digital media also supported home-based start-ups to develop a business during the pre-lockdown and lockdown era.

Today it is not just mandatory to understand the working and dynamics of technology. It is an absolute necessity to remain updated and well-informed about news, information by using our smartphones and the Internet. The future will be defined by the terms, concepts, theories, and principles related to digital media. In a matter of a few months conferences and workshops, talks and meetings, seminars and panel sessions were shifted into an online, virtual environment. Imagine what can we achieve through social and digital media if we persistently work to evolve these domains.

