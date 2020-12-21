Share:

ISLAMABAD - The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed 25.59 per cent decrease during the first four months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year, official data revealed. As many as 4,929 LCVs were manufactured during July-October (2020-21) as compared to the production of 6,624 units during July-October (2019-20), showing a decline of 25.59 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps witnessed 12.12 per cent decrease as it declined from 47,275 units last year to 41,544 units during 2020-21. The production of motorcycles during the period under review, however, witnessed an increase of 15.55 per cent by going up from the output of 701,905 units last year to 811,018 units during 2020-21. The production of trucks decreased from 1,175 units last year to 1,052 units, showing the decline of 10.47 per cent while the production of tractors, however, witnessed positive growth of 13.03 per cent, from 13,478 units to 15,234 units. The production of buses during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 22.71 per cent by declining from the output of 207 units to 160 units. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose by 8.05 per cent, from 1,130 units in October 2019 to 1221 units in October 2020. The production of jeeps and cars also by 20.62 per cent by going up from 10,210 units in October 2019 to 12,315 in October 2020 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 8.02 per cent from the output Of 205,755 units to 222,253 units. The production of tractors witnessed negative growth of 20.95 per cent by declining from 358 units in October 2019 to 283 units in October 2020, the production of buses decreased by 30 per cent from the output of 50 units to 35 units in October 2020. However, the production of tractor increased by 2.24. per cent from 3,889 units to 3,976 units. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first four months of the financial year 2020-21 witnessed positive growth of 5.46 as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year. LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 136.08 points during July-October (2020-21) against 129.04 points during July-October (2019-20), showing the growth of 5.46 per cent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The highest increase of 3.74 per cent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.63 per cent in the products monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics (BOS) and an increase of 0.10 per cent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).