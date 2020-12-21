Share:

Pakistan has reported 62 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 458,968. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,392 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,792 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 204,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 131,933 in Punjab 55,183 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,257 in Islamabad, 17,926 in Balochistan, 8,002 in Azad Kashmir and 4,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,638 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,333 in Sindh, 1,546 in KP, 391 in Islamabad, 206 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,336,113 coronavirus tests and 34,772 in the last 24 hours. 409,085 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,403 patients are in critical condition.