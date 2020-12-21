Share:

“We knew that there was a nationally coordinated effort to wipe out the Black Panther Party and to wipe out the militant Black movement in general. And of course, ah, many people, ah, argued that because of the nature of this repression, we lived in a society which had embraced full-blown fascism.”

–Angela Davis

The Black Panthers, also known as the Black Panther Party, was a political organisation that challenged the police brutality against the African Americans in the United States. Originally dubbed the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale founded the organisation in October 1966. The Black Panthers’ early activities primarily involved monitoring police activities in black communities in Oakland and other cities.

Newton and Seale drew on Marxist ideology for the party platform. They outlined the organisation’s philosophical views and political objectives in a Ten-Point Program. The Ten-Point Program called for an immediate end to police brutality; employment for African Americans; and land, housing and justice for all. The Black Panthers were part of the larger Black Power movement, which emphasised black pride, community control and unification for civil rights.

Looking at today’s US, one can tell that the fate and reality of blacks and other minorities have not changed at all. The pursuance of the American dream is as hard and unrealistic for them now as it was in the 50s and 60s of the previous century.