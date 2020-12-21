Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly to stay safe from the onslaught of second wave of coronavirus. In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that coronavirus patients in Punjab had reached 131,428.

Dr Firdous said that during last 24 hours, 722 new coronavirus patients were reported in Punjab, adding that second wave of COVID-19 was more dangerous comparing to that of previous. She further said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) balloon had deflated and so-called politicians had left no stone unturned in putting the lives of people at stake.

“The PDM is a gang which endangered the lives of people by holding public meetings in various cities of Punjab”.

The SACM said the group of jugglers would face defeat in Senate elections after holding flopped public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the public gatherings, organised by the PDM caused spread of COVID-19 in the province.

She said that 46 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The number of active corona patients in the province reached 131,428, whereas there were 64,370 corona patients in Lahore. She said that the second wave was much dangerous than the previous one. People should protect themselves from corona as well as destructive politics of the PDM, she added.