ISLAMABAD - The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is to meet today (Monday) to decide whether to take part in the upcoming by-elections. Members of the steering committee will give their suggestions to the PDM leadership at the meeting, which they would attend via a video link.

As per the sources, the PDM will also chalk out future strategy and announce date for the anti-government long march.

Sources in PDM told The Nation here on Sunday that majority of the parties in the anti-government alliance were of the view that they should go for the by- elections; however some parties were against it.

The sources further revealed that although all the parties were, at the end of the day, bound to follow the decision taken by the PDM leadership, still parties opposed to the idea of boycotting the by-polls were likely to openly voice their opinion at the meeting.

The sources further claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were likely to oppose the decision of taking part in by-elections.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sammar Bilour has said that the party has already announced its candidates to contest elections on vacant seats in KP. She, however, clarified that the ANP would comply with the PDM leadership’s decision.

On the other hand, senior PPP leader Farhatullah Baber told The Nation on Sunday that the party was going to take part in the by-elections as it had struggled to convince the commission to hold elections on the vacant seats.

Baber said that they had always been in the favour of holding fair elections, with no external interference. It must be noted here that ECP, in a couple of days from now, will announce the schedule for by-elections on eight vacant seats.

The by-election issue was discussed at a high-level meeting of the ECP held last week, and was attended by the representatives of the Sindh government.

Although ECP had invited representatives of all the four provinces to the meeting; however, except Sindh, no representative of any other provincial government showed up.