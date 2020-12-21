Share:

Petroleum Division reportedly has stated that the inquiry commission working with investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis is “controversial”, reported local media on Monday.

As per details, Petroleum Division has prepared a response to the report of the inquiry commission which was released earlier this month. The inquiry commission had raised concerns over the performance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and the petroleum secretary. It had recommended strict penal action against those involved in illegalities and suggested the dissolution of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) through an act of parliament within the next six months.

Departmental action against the secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division was also considered. The Petroleum Division is not ready to accept the inquiry commission's report.

It identifies the commission is controversial because its chairperson and members “do not have the expertise or experience to understand the oil supply chain”. They highlighted the commission’s report, therefore, is not rational.

According to the sources, the Petroleum Division had nominated former Oil Director-General Rashid Farooq and Petroleum Institute of Pakistan's CEO Asim Murtaza as members of the inquiry commission, but they had both declined from joining.

It was considered that the commission’s report cannot be considered because no petroleum experts were part of the investigation. The commission hired former OGRA director Muhammad Yaseen, who has never worked in the oil sector.

In addition to this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed assets beyond known source of income case against one of the members of the commission, Gohar Nafees, according to the petroleum division’s response.

“How can he be included in the commission?” the Petroleum Division raised question.

They highlighted the import of petroleum products was banned on March 25. Oil marketing companies had stocks of imported oil that were not pumping oil from refineries, which led to the abandonment of refineries, the government division remarked. Moreover, the Petroleum Division’s response is likely to be submitted today to a committee headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed strict action against those involved in Pakistan's petrol crisis after a report on the matter was submitted to the Cabinet.

As per details, PM Khan had also formed a three-member committee, including the Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to review the reservations of the petroleum division.