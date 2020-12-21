Share:

All Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have been dismissed from today until further notice.

The development comes as the Saudi government temporarily suspends entry into the KSA after a new strain of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom. The mutation is believed to be more contagious.

Moreover, a PIA spokesperson remarked the national carrier suspended 18 flights to and from the KSA today on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760.

In addition to this, the flight suspension will remain in service until the Kingdom opens the borders again, following which the passengers will be boarded.

As per the PIA spokesperson has asked effected passengers to register through the airline’s UAN 11-786-786 with their working phone numbers to receive timely updates.