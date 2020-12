Share:

Prime Minister PM Imran Khan on Monday has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and government spokesmen to discuss ongoing political situation in the country.

According to details, the participants will discuss changes in the process of Senate elections while they will also deliberate upon the policies of the government regarding the development of the country.

The members will also be briefed over the strategies to combat the deadly coronavirus.