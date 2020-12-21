Share:

Kandhkot - Unnecessary caesarean (C-Section) are being conducted in mostly private clinics, hospitals and various medical centres of the upper Sindh. Lady doctors especially gynecologists of the remote areas mainly kandhkot, kashmore, tangwani and its surroundings are playing with the precious lives of pregnant women. It is observed that private clinics and hospitals are responsible for increasing of caesarean births. Owing to greed of heavy amount, those ruthless gynecologists warn to the patient and her family that they must get them operated, otherwise the lives mother and child are at risk. It has been reported that lady doctors operate pregnant women having multiple packages as they charge various fees included OT charges, medicines, room service and operational fees. It is irony that the amount exceeds above 50 thousands while charges of normal delivery are 3,000 to 5,000 rupees. This amount is insufficient for such pitiless and greedy lady doctors. They deliberately operate pregnant women on the pretext of risk and pursue them to be C-Section in order to secure their lives. There are various opinions of gynecologists; some claim that many pregnant women prefer C-Section, whereas patients blame that doctors of private hospitals warn to their families and relatives for surgery or C-Section. The private centres and hospitals charge their fees with their own intention and have multiple doctors at their panel. But it is irony that they do not provide proper services to their patients matching their fees. They cannot claim or blame the lady doctors for such wrong operation undertaken by medical staff prior to surgery, nor take any legal action against the doctors for precious lives lost. Whereas, there has been complaints from various people that medicines which are used for surgery or used in caesarean by doctors are also commissioned base since the doctors get favours in cash or kind from various local pharmaceutical company through medical representatives. Even local pharma companies offer them visit Visas of various countries and other tours. Such offers lure the doctors and they prescribe low standard medicines and vaccines having less effect as compare to multinational pharma companies.

It is the duty of the government especially health department to pay an attention in this regard and take strict action against ruthless lady doctors and specially gynecologists who are involved in taking commission from pharmaceutical companies and conduct unnecessary C-Section.