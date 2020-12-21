Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that provision of basic amenities of life to the people and resolving their problems at their door steps are the important part of the manifesto of PTI.

According to an official handout, the Chief Minister was talking to a delegation from KP Assembly constituency PK-48 Mardan. He said the incumbent government was not only committed but also taking result-oriented steps to this end from the very first day of its inception. Mahmood Khan further said that all promises made to the public by the PTI would be fulfilled and the government was utilising all available resources for the purpose. PTI MPA from PK-48, Malik Shaukat Ali was leading the delegation.

The delegation discussed matters related to the public welfare schemes and problems faced by the general masses of the constituency with the Chief Minister.

Terming entire province as his constituency, the Chief Minister said that his government firmly believed in uniform development of all areas of the province and no district and constituency would be ignored in this regard.

He termed provision of all basic health services to the people at local level as the top priority of his government and said that a scheme for revamping all hospitals at district level and provision of all required staff and equipment therein was being executed in order to facilitate the public. The Chief Minister said that work on a scheme worth Rs1.5 billion for the revamping and capacity building of Mardan hospitals was in progress and would be completed by June next year. He said that with the completion of the scheme, the people of Mardan would feel positive change in health sector.

On the demand of the delegation the Chief Minister announced construction of roads in the constituency including 6km Babozai to Barat Khel Road and 3km Farash to Sawal Dher Road and directed the quarters concerned to prepare PC-1s of the schemes and submit the same to the competent forum for approval.