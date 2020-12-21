Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has finalised five names for the upcoming Senate elections from Punjab seats.

According to details, the ruling party PTI has finalised five candidates for the 11 Senate seats to be elected by the Punjab Assembly.

The important PTI leaders who would be given the party ticket include Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhary and Ali Zafar Advocate.

The party is still in consultation to finalise the names for the women and minority seat candidates.

The Senate elections are likely to be held in late February or early Match next year with amid the opposition parties strong ongoing threat of resignations from the assemblies, which could jeopardise the electoral college for the elections of the Upper House of the parliament.