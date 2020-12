Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to create differences among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the nation will get a sigh of relief from February 2021 due to the efforts of opposition parties.

County’s situation cannot be improved until the elimination of deadly coronavirus, he added.