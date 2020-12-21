Share:

Attock - Provincial Minister and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that Punjab government was spending billions on provision of health, education and basic facilities to the people.

He said this while talking to journalists at a function at the residence of American Pakistani and PTI Activist Syed Arif Naqvi in Attock. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, former Federal Minister Syed Wajid Bokhari, former MPA Syed Ejaz Bokhari, Deputy Manager Maple Leaf Cement Muhammad Sohail Sabir, focal person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, former nazim Attock City Rana Shoukat, Rana Liaqat, Malik Ejaz of Saidan, TV artist Imran Abbas and other notables of the area were also present. Provincial minister Syed Yawar Bokhari said that Punjab government is spending Rs 70 billion on the uplift of provincial capital to facilitate large number of population.

He said 26000 doctors have been inducted in hospitals and health centres across the Punjab while mother and child health care hospitals will be built in six districts including Attock and added that all nursing schools are being upgraded to college level. Yawar while talking about Mother and Child Health Care Hospital which will be built in Attock said that this hospital will have 350-bed capacity and will be a state-of-the-art hospital and its foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said Attock Haji Shah Road will be dualised while a new road from Kamra to Madrota will also be constructed. While talking about his achievements as Chairman Public Accounts Committee, he said that Rs 25 billion have been recovered and deposited in national kitty.

Syed Yawar Abbas replying to another question said that his new portfolio as provincial minister will be decided by CM Punjab.

Replying about the corruption of officers and officials in Public Health Engineering and Revenue Departments he said that those having complaints in this context must nominate the corrupt officers as then he will be able to take stern action against them.