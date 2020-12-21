Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab’s Coronavirus tally rose to 131,428 with 722 new infections in the last 24 hours on Sunday morning, up from 584 a day earlier but lower than the high of 831 reported on Friday.

The province also saw an increase in the number of fatalities with 46 more deaths reported on Sunday morning, up from 36 a day earlier. The fresh fatalities have taken the death toll to 3,604. A total of 119,897 people have also recovered from the virus in the province since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the official data.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported 80 deaths and 2615 new Covid-19 cases from across the country. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the country’s death toll has now reached 9,330 and active cases in the country stand at 40,553. As many as 407,405 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 244 cases and two fatalities during the past 24 hours. Islamabad reported 212 cases and 1 death, GB 8 cases and AJK reported 24 cases and 1 death during the past 24 hours. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 500 Covid-19 cases and 15 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Coronavirus portal. KP’s tally of infections has reached 54,948 while the total number of deaths has risen to 1,536.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has recorded 29 new infections, taking the province’s caseload to 17,909. Furthermore, another 2,904 people have recovered from Coronavirus in the ocuntry, taking the country’s total to 407,405.

According to the NCOC, 2,365 virus patients are in critical condition.