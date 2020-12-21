Share:

Pakistan came into being on the basis of the two-nation theory which stated that the Muslims and Hindus are entitled to two separate nations as they belong to two different religious philosophies, customs and traditions. However, India has still not accepted a sovereign Pakistan in the region and, therefore, is always busy in hatching conspiracies to destabilise it. Pakistan has fought three wars, wars at Siachen and Kargil, since the partition with India. For India, Pakistan is a thorn in their eyes which is challenging their hegemonic designs in South Asia more than China. Today, India has subjected Pakistan to 5th generation and hybrid warfare, also known as non-contact warfare where you destroy targets without a human directly seeing it. Their strategy is mainly political, conventional, non-conventional and propaganda warfare with other forces to destabilise Pakistan. This is what the Chinese military strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu said, “to fight and conquer all your enemies is not supreme excellence. Supreme excellence consists of breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting”.

The Indian government and its foreign policy strictly revolves around the ‘Mandala Theory’ of Chanakya given in his book, Arthashastra, written some 2300 years ago. It serves as the bible for the Indian foreign ministry. According to Chanakya’s principles, first you are to establish friendly ties with non-neighbouring states (those who are neighbours of your neighbours). Another principle is resorting to propaganda, sabotage and psychological warfare against other states, infiltrating your agents to act as fifth columnist and all this should be done continuously. This is evident from the fact that India has strained relations with all its neighbours but its relations with neighbours of its neighbours are good—for instance Afghanistan, Iran, Thailand and Russia. India is using social media, its electronic and print media as well, to tarnish the image of the armed forces of Pakistan, ISI and the country by feeding and publishing fake news. Paid intellectuals, journalists and bloggers are being used for this in India, Pakistan and elsewhere. Indian TV channels will invite only those guests who have anti-Pakistan credentials to their show to spew venom. Individuals like Tarik Fateh, a Pakistani born Canadian active in Indian TV channels who targets Indian Muslims, Islamic Shariah and Pakistan. He is also famous for uploading fake and edited videos against Pakistan. Following the narrative given to him by RAW, he did a show called ‘Fateh ka Fatwa’. He is a well known bigot and a liar whose sole purpose is to propagate hate against Pakistan and according to him, “the birth of Pakistan is a lie. There is no honesty, truth and kindness in the blood of Pakistanis”.

On issues related to Gilgit-Baltistan, the two Pakistanis often appear on Indian TV channels are Amjad Ayub Mirza and another with a changed name Senge Hasnan Sering. Amjad Ayub Mirza from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, lives in England and frequently appears on Indian TV channels as an authority and champion for the rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He is not from Gilgit-Baltistan therefore he has little knowledge on the region. He only speaks what is fed to him by his handlers. He contributes for ANI and News 18 India and hosts a show called ‘Kashmir in Focus’ on MATV. The other is Senge Hasnan Sering, from the Baltistan region of Gilgit-Baltistan. He is based in the US and runs a so-called Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies. He too, frequently appears on Indian channels and exploits sectarian issues, local and non-local issues, CPEC and also floats fake news.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, Hussain Haqani, is also a part of anti-Pakistan propaganda and is actively playing in the hands of the Indian media by maligning the image of Pakistan and its armed forces. TV talk shows in India are considered successful where the word ‘Pakistan’ is in the agenda. Indian media spends a lot of time, even its prime time shows, on the Pakistan army and Pakistan itself. The aim is to constantly demonise Pakistan and keep the focus of Indian public fixated on such subject matters. Republic TV’s CEO Arnab Goswami is extremely obsessed with Pakistan. So much so that he will invite guests who will spew venom against Pakistan like Maroof Raza, Major General Bakshi (retired) and Major Gaurav Arya retired. Goswami is in habit of insulting Pakistani participants and anyone who opposes him but he is famous for trumpeting BJP/RSS agenda. He was nominated for a FIR in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation and abetment in a suicide case by the Mumbai police. India is also running organised social media campaigns including the use of web radio and podcasts for propaganda against Pakistan. India is the world’s third largest podcast market and podcasts have become a new battleground in the audio streaming sector.

Besides this India has launched hundreds of FM and web radio channels for propaganda purposes. India has already launched a Balochi language radio service and invited Baloch youth to speak against Pakistan. Bollywood music is used to attract people then anti-Pakistan speeches and commentary is done between the songs. According to Shivam Vij, in his article published in The Friday Times, “The word ‘Pakistan’ in India politics is code for Indian Muslims. It is a metaphor, an idea, a ruse, a chimera, a mythical land, a place of the imagination, the other world, a different planet, a fantasy”. From an Indian point of view, bashing Pakistan is acceptable and even appreciated as a sign of patriotism across India.

The Indians, besides Chanakya, also follow Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propaganda, who said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it”. This was done recently by the Indian media which repeated the false news of civil war erupting in Karachi between the police and Pakistan army over the IGP Sindh incident and the fake report also claimed the deaths of many. India seems to be stuck in its obsession with Pakistan but the biggest threat comes internally from its own fault lines. The possibility of a Muslim, Sikh and Dalit uprising across India against RSS/BJP led atrocities cannot be ruled out in the near future..

Masud Ahmad Khan

The writer is a retired brigadier and freelance columnist.