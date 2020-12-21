Share:

HYDERABAD - A truck trailer transporting a consignment of rice worth around Rs6 million was looted on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad on Sunday. According to the police, some unknown assailants held the truck driver and 2 cleaners hostage and forced them to take their vehicle on a link road. The police said the robbers later shifted some 2,000 rice bags worth Rs6 million from the trailers to other trucks and made their escape good. However, the SHO Nooriabad Abdul Latif Shah informed that an FIR had been launched against the vehicle’s driver and 2 cleaners on the complaint of the transporter Muhammad Saleem Akhtar. The complainant maintained that the driver and the cleaners were lying about the theft and that they themselves were involved in the stagy robbery. The SHO identified the arrested driver and cleaners as Mazhar, Sajjad and Azhar, who are brothers. The SHO said the police were investigating their involvement in the case.