MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab government gave approval of safe drinking water scheme worth Rs 75 million at Khairpur Sadat town.

PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Aamir Talal Gopang while talking to local people about different issues of the area, informed that ground water of Khairpur Sadat Town was brackish and local people could not consume it.

He remarked that work on safe drinking water facility would commence soon as Punjab government gave approval of the scheme. About Alipur to Khairpur Sadat road scheme, he said that Punjab government carpeted the road. He informed that he had sought special approval from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for carpeting of the road. Responding to people queries, the MNA stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of the region. Projects worth billions of rupees would be commenced in district Muzaffargarh which would also offer employment opportunities to locals.

Villagers demand establishment of high schools

Villagers demanded of Punjab government to establish high schools for students at adda Muhammadwala, 15 km away from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Town in district Muzaffargarh. Local people namely Allah Wasaya, Noor Muhammad, Ghulam Rasool and landlord Faiz Ullah Bhangar talking to media remarked that the students of the area had to travel for 15 kilometers to avail education facility on daily basis.

They claimed that the total population of their village and its surrounding areas was about 50,000. Landlord Faiz Ullah Bhangar also extended offer of provision of land, free of cost, the noble cause of establishment of high schools for boys and girls in the area.

They stated that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar should take immediate notice and announce establishment of the schools.

Two women drug peddlers held

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested two women drug dealers and recovered heroin and charas from their possession, near Pul Soni-canal in limits of Jatoe police station.

A police team led by Muhammad Sabir (SI), working on tip-off, raided Pul Soni-canal near Stadium and managed to arrest two drug dealer women identified as Shabana Mai wife of Abdul Razaaq and Mukhtiar Mai resident of Jhuggiwala road.

Police recovered 1120 gram of heroin and 1180 grams of charas from their possessions respectively. Separate cases were registered against the women drug dealers.