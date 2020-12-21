Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has hopped that opposition parties will hold dialogue with government in January 2021 and they will not have to resign or hold a long march.

Responding to media at the Polo Club, Racecourse Park here on Sunday, he said dialogue was the only solution and hoped that the opposition would come to the negotiation table.

“The opposition parties in the PDM are still indecisive whether to go for a long-march or tender resignations from assemblies,” he responded, adding that the opposition parties were not in unison.

About Nawaz Sharif’s repatriation to the country, Governor Sarwar said he was not a seer and could predict anything about the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan to face trial. He said the Federal government was taking care of the matter and was in touch with the Britain. About Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sarwar said Sheikh Rashid was the interior minister of the country and he was more well versed about Nawaz Sharif’s return as he looked into the case directly. On working relationship with the Punjab chief minister, he said he was on the same page with Sardar Usman Bazdar, adding that the provincial bureaucracy was subservient to the chief executive of the province.

To another question, the governor said the opposition was playing politics for the vested interests, adding that their rallies and public meetings had nothing to do with people. On accountability, he said the government was, in no way, involved in the accountability of the opposition leadership, and added that the institutions were independent and the government believed in supremacy of law and the constitution. To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the sports grounds had once again been populated, adding that the world was seeing Pakistan as a peaceful country now. He said the English and South African cricket teams would visit Pakistan the next year to play bilateral series.

He said the confidence of the international sporting fraternity had increased in Pakistan, adding many foreign players came to play polo while first-ever international boxing competitions were held in the Governor’s House in which boxers from four foreign countries participated.