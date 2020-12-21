Share:

BAJAUR - Security forces successfully thwarted a major sabotage plot in Bajaur and recovered two suicide jackets during an intelligence-based operation in Barang Tehsil on Sunday. According to officials, the security personnel conducted a successful operation on a tip-off of regarding the presence of terrorists in Barang Tehsil and during the operation the forces sized two suicide jackets. Security officials say they major catastrophes in Peshawar and Rawalpindi by disrupting the transportation of the explosive material. In Bajaur, security forces carried out successful operations and shot and killed several commanders of the banned terrorist outfits during the last week.