Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that ‘the opposition members who want to resign from assemblies in February can do so tomorrow.’

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term.

In a clear reference to the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement’s warning of staging a long march to Islamabad if the government doesn’t resign within the given time, Sheikh Rasheed said he would welcome them. He said this while addressing a ceremony at the Police Lines Headquarters here.

The minister rejected the PDM’s ultimatum, calling for the resignation of the PTI-led government by the end of January next year. He believed that PM Imran would take the country forward by taking it out from the current economic and political turmoil.

He said that the police was being honoured for the first time, because of PM Imran Khan and added it would be for the first time in the country’s 70-year history that a prime minister would attend a ceremony at the Police Lines HQ on March 23. He said that PM Imran has entrusted him with the interior ministry and he plans to bring about changes in it within 100 days.

He said the Islamabad Police have removed check-posts in the capital city to facilitate the movement of citizens. He ordered the Islamabad IGP to ensure the protection of lives and properties of citizens at any cost.

Talking about the National Database & Registration Authority’s reforms, the interior minister said that currently, identity cards and passports were being issued to Pakistani citizens across 10 countries. However, he added that the facility to acquire ID cards and passports will be made available across the globe in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also reiterated his earlier promise that the first identity card would be provided free of cost. He told the gathering that about 100,000 identity cards would be issued on a daily basis. He also vowed to open identity card offices at all administrative sub-divisions whereas one office will be opened every week in the remaining sub-divisions.

On December 18, Sh Rasheed had announced that NADRA mobile vans would be sent to remote areas in order to ease access for people living in far-flung areas. He also announced to open NADRA and passport offices in all embassies of Pakistan and added problems of overseas Pakistanis will be solved on priority basis. The interior minister said that all the agencies including Immigration, NADRA and FIA will be for the service of the nation.