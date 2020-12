Share:

The Sindh Assembly has been convened at 2:00pm on Tuesday on the requisition of opposition the members.

According to the reports, the session, will be held at the Sindh Assembly. The agenda of the opposition will be discussed in the Sindh Assembly session on December 22.

Sources also identify that motions on forced dismissal of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees and other issues will also be presented in the Sindh Assembly session