It is an undeniable fact that smoking has a detrimental impact on one’s health and finances. Looking at this fact, the majority of health experts are of the opinion that smoking should be banned thoroughly, whereas few people believe in putting strict restrictions on smoking and gambling but not banning smoking entirely. Smokers not only endanger their lives but also leave a substantial impact on the surrounding people. As a consequence, more people are affected by diverse health issues.

Experts predict that smoking is the major cause of lung and mouth cancers. Smoking is believed to be an important stress reliever by few, but it not only harms the person who smokes but it also causes serious health issues for those who are in close proximity of the smoker.

The health hazards of smoking are enormous. Therefore we should make an effort to discourage this habit from our society. The government should draft and pass laws for dealing with the smoking issue.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Sehwan Sharif.