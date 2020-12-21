Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that for the first time, the incumbent government has launched a comprehensive and well-defined sports policy to strengthen sports structure at lower level. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dr Firdous said: “Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistani youth with countless abilities and the young players have brought laurels for the country in all fields of sports. An agenda to revive all sport grounds in Punjab will be implemented to provide the best sports opportunities to the emerging players.” She said the doors of the Governor’s House are open for players, adding that the boxing event, arranged by renowned boxer Amir Khan and facilitated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, helped the international players highlight positive image of the country abroad. “Boxer Muhammad Waseem Khan played a significant role in highlighting the soft image of Balochistan. It is essential to revive sports grounds for healthy environment.” Boxer Amir Khan said: “Waseem will be world champion soon. He has strength, power and style which a good boxer possesses and he bounced to excel at higher level.”