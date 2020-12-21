Share:

ISLAMABAD - The trend of wearing fashion masks matched with the dresses has been gaining popularity among the majority of women during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the face masks have become an essential item of daily use for all to remain safe from the deadly virus, women consider wearing an ordinary routine face mask with their colourful dresses as an awkward thing and opt for trendy masks matched with their attire.

“Face masks available at the medical stores are mostly of white or blue colour and wearing such masks with colourful dresses on the daily basis gives a monotonous look and spoil the excitement of even wearing new and fancy dresses,” Fatima Shahid, a young girl at a marriage ceremony said. Talking to APP, she said, “I have given extra cloth pieces of different colours to my tailor to stitch face masks which I can use in matching with my dresses.”

However, “On occasions like marriage ceremonies and parties, I prefer to wear embellished face masks, not simple ones,” she added.

Anum a working woman said, “It is better to use a mask which can be washed properly, sanitized and reused. This can save us not only from this virus but also from various diseases like influenza and allergies.”

“Adding colour and fashion to the face masks, once associated with the fear of pandemic, actually makes it more convenient for us to make these as a part of our lives for an indefinite period,” she said. Thanks to those fashion brands which have introduced matching face masks with the ready to wear dresses, she said.

The trend of wearing matching masks has also given an opportunity to the tailors to earn good profits through charging extra money for stitching the masks.

Ashfaq Gul, a tailor at Karachi Company said, although the pandemic has given us an opportunity to earn more but customers show reluctance to pay more for stitching masks.

Stitching face masks, which are smaller in size, consume much time but the customers do not pay more than Rs100 for a single mask while some argue for more discount, he said.

“We earn more profit when we get a big order to stitch masks in bulk,” he said.