ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will tomorrow (Tuesday) consider the ratification of the summary for the imposition of up to Rs 200,000 Withholding Income Tax on the purchase and subsequent sale of locally manufactured vehicles.

The step is aimed to discourage “On Money” or premium and to accelerate the delivery time for vehicles of the new locally manufactured cars.

The summary approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, last week, regarding the imposition of Withholding Income Tax on locally manufactured vehicles will be placed before the federal cabinet for ratification in its meeting on Tuesday.

According the summary, a copy of which is available with The Nation, unnecessarily long delivery time for vehicles by the manufacturers is a usual complaint and to streamline the delivery Withholding Income tax is being imposed on the purchase and subsequent sale of the locally manufactured vehicles.

It is worth to mention here that to avoid delays the buyers pay extra money to car dealers for instant delivery instead of waiting for months. The extra money or premium paid by the buyers to car dealers is called “On Money”.

“The system is exploited which results in additional payment known as “On Money” by the buyers,” said the summary. In order to discourage the practice of “On Money to the car dealers, it is proposed that additional Withholding Income Tax may be proposed on person who buy locally manufactured cars from the OEMs and subsequently sell it within 90 days of delivery of vehicles.

As per the summary, three different slabs of withholding income tax have been proposed for the various capacity car engines. For up to 1,000cc Engine Capacity Rs 50,000 Withholding Income Tax has been proposed, for 1,000cc to 2,000cc engine Rs 100,000 Withholding Income Tax has been proposed.

For the vehicles with 2,000cc and above engine capacity the Withholding Income Tax of Rs 200,000 has been proposed. This imposition of Withholding Income Tax will not be applicable to electrical vehicles.

The federal cabinet in its next meeting will also consider the summary of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division regarding the approval of results of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017. The summary of commerce division for the granting the permission to import Turbine Fuel Aviation High Flash (JP-5) is also on the agenda.

The Economic Affairs Division will brief the cabinet on details of Foreign Funds, other than the loans and their utilisation. Chairman CDA will brief the cabinet regarding Encroachment on Margalla Road. The cabinet will also discuss the amendments in CDA Ordinance 1960. The summaries for the reconstitution of BOI and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Boards are also on the agenda of the cabinet.