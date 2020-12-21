Share:

LONDON - Jamie Vardy scored Leicester City’s opening goal and had a hand in the other as the Foxes earned an impressive 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Vardy netted a penalty on the stroke of halftime and his 59th-minute header led to Toby Alderweireld’s own goal to lift Leicester two places up to second on 27 points from 14 games, four behind champions and leaders Liverpool. Tottenham dropped two places down to fourth after a second successive defeat, having suffered a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday, with their display against Leicester leaving a lot to be desired. The home side conceded a needless penalty, given after a VAR check, as Sergie Aurier clattered into Wesley Fofana on the edge of the area and Vardy made no mistake when he drilled the spot kick down the middle past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Visiting midfielder James Maddison had a superb finish ruled out for marginal offside before Vardy got on the end of a Marc Albrighton cross and his header cannoned off Alderweireld into the back of the net. Spurs pressed in the closing stages as Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel kept out Son Heung-min’s close range effort with a brilliant save before the visitors twice came close to adding a third goal at the other end.

Meanwhile, ten-man Sheffield United were denied a first win of the season when hosts Brighton & Hove Albion grabbed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Arena on Sunday. The visitors were reduced to 10 men when John Lundstram was sent off for upending Joel Veltman in a reckless challenge in the first half, with the referee changing his decision from a yellow card to a red following a VAR review.

Despite Brighton’s domination, United took the lead when league debutant Jayden Bogle made an impact after coming on as a second-half substitute. The 20-year-old fired David McGoldrick’s cut-back towards goal and a deflection off Adam Webster took the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 63rd minute. Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck equalised three minutes from time from a set-piece when the ball fell to him in the six-yard box and the unmarked striker controlled it with his chest before firing a volley into the back of the net.

Brighton nearly scored the winner in stoppage time when Welbeck’s header was cleared off the line and Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s effort struck the woodwork. Brighton stayed 16th in the standings while Sheffield United remained rooted to the foot of the table with two points from 14 games.