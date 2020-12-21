Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson to Sindh governments and Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in a statement that various areas across Sindh are being deprived of gas supplies due to severe cold. He said that PTI should not implement its biased policies to the people of Sindh. The zealous people of Sindh are being punished for rejecting the selected government. He further said that the people of Sindh condemn the biased thinking of the PTI government. “Federal government should overcome the gas crisis in Sindh, stop harassing the people of Sindh by creating gas shortage and citizens are suffering from incompetence of PTI government in cold weather. Ruthless and incompetent rulers do not care about the people,” he concluded.